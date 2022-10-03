New Plan For Long-life Dog Tags

Kāpiti Coast District Council is offering free alternatives to the new aluminium dog registration tag introduced this year.

To provide an eco-friendlier option to the previously unrecyclable plastic tags, Council this year switched to anodised aluminium tags designed to last a dog’s lifetime.

Environmental Standards Manager Jacquie Muir says since rolling out the new tags feedback from some dog owners has highlighted several issues, particularly about the noise created by tinkling metal tags and the registration information rubbing off.

Alternative tags have been ordered and will be available in the coming weeks.

“The new tags were brought in to remove the need to issue over 8000 plastic ones each year, with most eventually heading for landfill,” Ms Muir says.

“We’ve heard from some in the dog-owning community that the new tags have not performed to their expectations, and we agree, so those who have had problems can request a new one.

“The replacement tags are made in New Zealand from recyclable plastic, have a 10-year lifespan and the registration data is stamped on.

“They are guaranteed for five years but expected to last longer, and any that need replacing can be recycled by the manufacturer.

“If your new metal tag is working well and you are happy with it there is no need to do anything.”

Ms Muir says Council has heard from many in the community that the time for a more sustainable tag had come.

“Dogs are required by law to display an up-to-date registration tag and with a growing number of pups in Kāpiti it was important to move away from issuing so much plastic.

“Unfortunately, the initial tags we went with have not performed as we’d anticipated so we’ve worked to find this solution. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience, but we think we’ve found the best outcome now.”

The new discs are similar to those used in previous years. Please consider up-cycling the metal tag to use in another way.

To request a replacement tag visit a Council service centre, call 0800 486 486, or raise a service request at kapiticoast.govt.nz.

