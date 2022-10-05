Serious Crash - SH1, Cambridge Near Hickey Road. - Waikato

At 4:53am on Wednesday 5th October 2022, Emergency Services are currently

responding to a serious motor-vehicle crash on SH1, near Hickey Road,

Cambridge.

Police advise that SH1 will be closed and all motorists are advised to avoid

this area until further notice.

Diversions will be in place as follows:

North-Bound traffic: Diversion at SH1 and Karapiro Rd, Cambridge.

South-Bound traffic: Diversion at SH1 and Victoria Rd, Cambridge.

