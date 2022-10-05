Serious Crash - SH1, Cambridge Near Hickey Road. - Waikato
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 5:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At 4:53am on Wednesday 5th October 2022, Emergency
Services are currently
responding to a serious
motor-vehicle crash on SH1, near Hickey
Road,
Cambridge.
Police advise that SH1 will be
closed and all motorists are advised to avoid
this area
until further notice.
Diversions will be in place as
follows:
North-Bound traffic: Diversion at SH1 and
Karapiro Rd, Cambridge.
South-Bound traffic: Diversion at
SH1 and Victoria Rd,
Cambridge.
