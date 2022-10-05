Make Your Vote Count

Voting in this year’s local government election closes at 12 noon this Saturday 8 October.

As it is too late to post your vote, they can be dropped at Council’s reception and Picton Library and Service Centre.

If you haven’t received your voting papers in the mail, you may not be enrolled to vote. To check whether you’re enrolled, go to: https://vote.nz/. You can also Ph: 0800 36 76 56 before enrolments close on Friday 7 October.

All voting papers must be received by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October 2022.

