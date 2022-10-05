Make Your Vote Count
Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Voting in this year’s local government election closes
at 12 noon this Saturday 8 October.
As it is too late
to post your vote, they can be dropped at Council’s
reception and Picton Library and Service Centre.
If
you haven’t received your voting papers in the mail, you
may not be enrolled to vote. To check whether you’re
enrolled, go to: https://vote.nz/.
You can also Ph: 0800 36 76 56 before enrolments close on
Friday 7 October.
All voting papers must be received
by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October
2022.
