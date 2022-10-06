Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Snow And Ice Update Around Te Waipounamu This Morning

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

With a number of snow and ice-caused closures around Otago, Southland and further north on Banks Peninsula overnight, sunshine, grader drivers and grit truck operators are making a dent in getting key highways reopened and safer for drivers.

Canterbury/ West Coast – Akaroa route reopens

The Banks Peninsula route, SH75, Little River to Barry’s Bay reopened after 10 am, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Care will still be needed with sleet continuing to fall patchily.

The alpine passes – Arthur’s (SH73) and Lewis (SH7) – are both open but chains are needed and no towing vehicles between Arthur’s Pass and Otira currently. (Check the map for updates/changes https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic )

SH8 Fairlie to Lake Tekapo and Timaru – open with snow and ice, caution needed.

Southland and Otago

In Southland and Otago, ice and snow is continuing to have an impact, says Nicole Felts, Journey Manager for Otago and Southland. Even when roads have reopened, there may be black ice which is hard to spot under trees and on bridges, she says. Grit also requires drivers to slow down and avoid sharp braking.

Otago update after 10 am Thursday

SH8 The Lindis Pass, Tarras to Omarama – open but care needed due to snow and ice.

SH83 Pukeuri to Omarama – open but care needed due to snow and ice.

SH8 Cromwell to Tarras – open but care needed due to snow and ice.

SH6 Cromwell to Kingston – open with snow and ice. Grit applied but watch bridges and shady spots. Heavy snow around Kingston and further south.

SH85 Kyeburn to Palmerston north of Dunedin – closed – next update midday.

SH87 Kyeburn to Outram – closed, next update midday.

SH 85 Kyeburn to Alexandra snow, ice and grit. Watch bridge decks and shady spots.

SH8 Alexandra to Roxburgh – Open after being closed earlier, please take extreme care, grit and ice present.

SH6 Kawarau Gorge to Gibbston – black ice, care needed.

SH1 Dunedin north to Palmerston – closed, next update midday.

Southland update after 10 am Thursday – SH6 now open

SH1 eastern areas - black ice is still present.

SH6 Dipton to Five Rivers - drive with caution.

SH6 Five Rivers to Kingston – reopened after 10.20 am today, care needed.

SH93 – Clinton to Mataura – closed.

SH94 Mossburn to Te Anau - heavy snow persists, road clear but expect ice.

SH96 Winton to Mataura - black ice, drive with caution.

SH96 Nightcaps to Ohai - closed to towing vehicles, open with caution for general traffic.

