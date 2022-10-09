Emergency landing - Rangiora
Sunday, 9 October 2022, 1:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper:
Police are responding to an emergency landing at Rangiora
Airfield involving a light aircraft.
The plane had an
issue on take-off and the pilot performed an emergency
landing in a paddock short of the runway.
Five people were
on board at the time, and only minor injuries have been
reported.
The incident happened about 11am.
Police are
in attendance and are assisting in securing the
scene.
Please refer any queries to the Rescue Coordination
Centre New Zealand, which is the lead
agency.
