Emergency landing - Rangiora

Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper:

Police are responding to an emergency landing at Rangiora Airfield involving a light aircraft.

The plane had an issue on take-off and the pilot performed an emergency landing in a paddock short of the runway.

Five people were on board at the time, and only minor injuries have been reported.

The incident happened about 11am.

Police are in attendance and are assisting in securing the scene.

Please refer any queries to the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, which is the lead agency.

© Scoop Media

