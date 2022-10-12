Freyberg Pool And Facilities To Close For Maintenance

Freyberg Pool and facilities will close in December for up to two months for its six-yearly routine maintenance and improvements.

The full site will close Monday 19 December, with Club Active facilities expected to re-open 23 January, and full pool access re-opening mid-February with some minor disruption due to on-going works.

Work includes replacing both spa pools with new bigger units, improving reception and the front entrance, refurbishment of changing rooms, upgraded sauna and steam rooms, and programmed maintenance of the pool area.

Wellington City Council does work on all its indoor pools every 5-6 years as part of a planned scheduled maintenance programme.

Dates of closure have been chosen for the summer and school holiday months to have the least impact on pool and gym members, swim clubs, and visitors, and work will be prioritised to allow the facility to re-open as soon as possible.

Club Active will be running free activations for members around the Freyberg facility during this period including running groups, small group training, and group fitness classes.

Memberships can be used at other Council pool and gym facilities around the city, or memberships can be suspended in the meantime.

Thorndon Pool will have a slightly later opening of Saturday 12 November this season due to ongoing staffing constraints, and to coincide with tertiary students being available for work.

At this stage Khandallah Pool will open on time for the full season on Saturday 3 December, including two additional weekends in early March.

Any updates or changes to this plan will be communicated closer to the time.

For more information about Freyberg Pool and facilities visit the project page at wellington.govt.nz/freyberg-closure or visit wellington.govt.nz/pools for the most up to date details about all our pools.

© Scoop Media

