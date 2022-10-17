Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busy Summer For Harbourmaster Team

Monday, 17 October 2022, 9:49 am
Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council’s Harbourmaster is expecting another busy summer and he’s urging boaties to check their vessel and equipment before they hit the water at Labour Weekend.

With COVID restrictions largely being lifted last summer, the Harbourmaster team had their busiest season on record speaking with more than 11,000 people on the water.

“Those heading out on the water should check the weather forecast, prepare their boat with essential items and know the rules before they go,” Harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters says.

“We are still seeing people not wearing lifejackets or travelling at speed and breaking the 5-knot rule. There are a wide variety of people now using the lakes and harbours and keeping everyone safe is paramount,” Mr Peters says.

“This year we will have an additional vessel in Rotorua and an additional patrol team in Whakatane.”

According to Maritime NZ 55% of those who die in recreational boating accidents each year could be saved if they wear a lifejacket.

