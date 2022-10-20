Fifteen Arrested After Fleeing Driver Incidents Across Auckland

Police across Tāmaki Makaurau arrested 15 young people overnight following fleeing driver incidents involving stolen vehicles.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says the 15 persons apprehended were young people aged between 11 and 16.

“Our staff have done incredible work in bringing these incidents to a safe conclusion while also apprehending those in the stolen vehicles.”

The first incident occurred near Papakura, at around 11.23pm, with spikes successfully being deployed near Manurewa.

Another stolen vehicle was sighted on the South-Western Motorway, at around 11.28pm, and was eventually concluded near Māngere.

The third incident occurred before 1am where a stolen vehicle was sighted near Grey Lynn. It was sighted along with another vehicle near Parnell and both failed to stop and fled on the North Western Motorway.

One vehicle was later stopped back in Parnell, with the other in the New Lynn area.

“Our staff utilised appropriate tactics to monitor the vehicle’s movements and bring the incidents to a conclusion,” Assistant Commissioner Chambers says.

“Enquiries will be ongoing into the fleeing driver incidents, with appropriate enforcement action being taken as a result.

“Police continue to engage our partner agencies around young people we are identifying in offending, as they work to try and address the drivers behind their offending.”

