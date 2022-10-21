Traffic Delays Following Crash - SH 1, Pōkeno - Counties Manukau - Counties Manukau

Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays heading south out of Auckland,

following a crash on State Highway 1, Pōkeno.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near Nikau Road, before the State

Highway 2 interchange.

One person has received minor injuries.

The road is partially closed, with only one lane open.

This, along with the long weekend traffic and poor weather has resulted in

traffic delays.

Police advise those travelling south out of Auckland to find an alternative

route.

© Scoop Media

