Traffic Delays Following Crash - SH 1, Pōkeno - Counties Manukau - Counties Manukau
Friday, 21 October 2022, 7:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays heading
south out of Auckland,
following a crash on State Highway
1, Pōkeno.
The single-vehicle collision occurred near
Nikau Road, before the State
Highway 2
interchange.
One person has received minor
injuries.
The road is partially closed, with only one
lane open.
This, along with the long weekend traffic
and poor weather has resulted in
traffic
delays.
Police advise those travelling south out of
Auckland to find an
alternative
route.
