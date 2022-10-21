Police Seeking Help With Sightings Of Vehicle In Paeroa
Friday, 21 October 2022, 11:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Sergeant Mark Leathem,
Coromandel Hauraki CIB.
Police investigating an
incident in Paeroa are appealing to the public for sightings
of a vehicle.
A reported assault occurred on Puke
Street between about 10am and 10:30am yesterday, Thursday 20
October.
As part of inquiries into this, Police are
seeking sightings of a vehicle in the area around this
time.
We're appealing to people who may have seen a
white-coloured ute or van driving erratically on Puke Road,
or to people who may have been cut off by this vehicle, to
contact us.
Anyone with information is asked to
contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221020/9939
and clicking 'Update My Report'
online.
