Police Seeking Help With Sightings Of Vehicle In Paeroa

Attributed to Detective Sergeant Mark Leathem, Coromandel Hauraki CIB.

Police investigating an incident in Paeroa are appealing to the public for sightings of a vehicle.

A reported assault occurred on Puke Street between about 10am and 10:30am yesterday, Thursday 20 October.

As part of inquiries into this, Police are seeking sightings of a vehicle in the area around this time.

We're appealing to people who may have seen a white-coloured ute or van driving erratically on Puke Road, or to people who may have been cut off by this vehicle, to contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, referencing file number 221020/9939 and clicking 'Update My Report' online.

