Crash, SH2 Tauherenikau - Wellington
Saturday, 22 October 2022, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Tauherenikau, South Wairarapa is
blocked following a crash reported about 2:15pm.
A
vehicle has rolled and there are power lines are down across
the road.
It’s understood the occupant is
injured.
Motorists are asked to take alternate
routes.
© Scoop Media
