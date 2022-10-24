Motorcyclists Crash On West Coast Road, Castle Hill, Selwyn - Canterbury
Monday, 24 October 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two motorcycles have crashed on West Coast Road, Castle
Hill, Selwyn District near Enys Drive.
Emergency
services have been dispatched to assist with the crash which
occurred 12.30pm today.
Both riders have moderate
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if
possible.
