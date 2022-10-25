Fatal Crash - Lake Rotoma
Tuesday, 25 October 2022, 7:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died following a
crash involving a single vehicle at Lake Rotoma this
afternoon.
Police responded to a report of the crash
at around 3.10pm. A car had left the road near the
intersection of State Highway 30 and Matahi Road, and was in
the Lake.
One person was retrieved from the car and
resuscitation attempts were made. Sadly, the person died at
the scene.
Serious Crash Unit has been notified and
enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
