Fatal Crash - Lake Rotoma

Police can confirm that one person has died following a crash involving a single vehicle at Lake Rotoma this afternoon.

Police responded to a report of the crash at around 3.10pm. A car had left the road near the intersection of State Highway 30 and Matahi Road, and was in the Lake.

One person was retrieved from the car and resuscitation attempts were made. Sadly, the person died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries in to the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

