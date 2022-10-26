Get Into Your Pink Stride – Pink Ribbon Walk Hits Auckland Next Week

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is calling on Aucklanders to “walk for the ones you love” at the city’s pinkest fundraising walk next week.

The Pink Ribbon Walk is taking place at the Auckland Domain on 6 November and tickets can still be purchased by visiting pinkribbonwalk.co.nz.

Each year around 1,030 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Auckland region and it’s the leading cause of death for Kiwi women under 65.

The Pink Ribbon Walk is an annual fundraiser which celebrates breast cancer survivors, remembers those who have been lost, promotes breast health awareness, and raises vital funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s work to eliminate deaths from breast cancer.

Aucklander Rachel Guy is taking part in the Pink Ribbon Walk for the first time after being diagnosed with breast cancer last October at the age of 39. She underwent chemotherapy, then a mastectomy with breast reconstruction, which took three months to recover from.

Rachel says: “I am doing the Pink Ribbon Walk with my extended family to show support, spread awareness and raise much-needed funds to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ continue with their amazing work.

“My whole world was turned upside down when I got my diagnosis, but the Foundation provided me with so much support with my treatment and recovery. They funded rehabilitative physiotherapy following my surgery and three sessions of counselling, and the lovely nurses called me regularly to check up on me throughout my treatment journey. Not only were they knowledgeable and helpful, they were also a reassuring voice to hear down the phone line.

“I’m so grateful for this support and wish to raise awareness and funds so that others unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with breast cancer can also receive the same support that I did.”

Ah-Leen Rayner, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive, says: “Our Pink Ribbon Walks are a wonderful way to bring communities together to show love for friends or family affected by breast cancer. It’s something special to witness a sea of pink descend on Auckland Domain, with everyone united in our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer.

“We’d love to see a massive turnout in Auckland this year, so pop on your trainers and your pinkest outfits to join us at the Pink Ribbon Walk. It’s a great day out and you’ll be helping to fund our life-saving work in early detection, research and patient support.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ holds three Pink Ribbon Walks in Christchurch (30 October), Auckland (6 November) and Wellington (13 November).

The walks are open to everyone, no matter their age or fitness level. Participants can choose either a 5km or 10km route and are encouraged to walk at their own pace. The Auckland walk starts at 2pm, with pre-event entertainment kicking off at 1:30pm by The Hits hosts Estelle Clifford and Laura McGoldrick, and Jono and Ben MC’ing at the finish line.

To sign up for a Pink Ribbon Walk, visit www.pinkribbonwalk.co.nz

