Western Line Services Returning To Full Timetables From Tomorrow

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Rail services on Auckland’s Western Line will be returning to their full weekday timetables from tomorrow morning, following a two-week period of reduced services due to an emergency KiwiRail track closure.

Getting home this afternoon will also be easier for Western Line passengers with services travelling every 20 minutes from 3.30pm and trains now able to travel all the way between Britomart and Swanson.

The return to regular timetables from tomorrow is possible following a KiwiRail geotechnical assessment of the slip affecting tracks near New Lynn, which confirmed it was now safe to resume using both tracks on the Western Line.

We appreciate how frustrating the last two weeks have been for our passengers, who have experienced significantly reduced services and a need to change trains at New Lynn. Safety comes first, but the disruption was disappointing for us and our passengers.

