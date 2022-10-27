Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wonder Awaits For Visitors To Kāpiti Coast Art Trail

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Art lovers are in for a sensory feast with more than 125 local artists showcasing their work as part of the annual Kāpiti Coast Art Trail being held during the first two weekends of November. Many more artists are exhibiting in the local galleries and creative spaces taking part.

The artist studios and galleries are open from 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday 5/6 and 12/13 November with free entry to all.

The Art Trail features more than 10 different media, from painting, photographs and jewellery to ceramics, textiles and upcycled creations, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy, says Kāpiti Coast District Council Place and Space marketing and events manager Sonja Williams.

“We’re thrilled to showcase many award-winning artists with national and international profiles as well as emerging talents or established artists sharing their work on the Trail for the first time,” Ms Williams says.

“Our artists are at the heart of the art, so this year we are particularly focused on providing an opportunity for people to watch art being created by artists in their studios.

“An important part of the Kāpiti Coast Art Trail is to show off our fabulous district. I’m always amazed at the great spaces you find artists working in and drawing on for inspiration, and the artists are generously sharing that with our visitors too.”

This year the Trail is introducing a refreshed, more contemporary brand, and other innovations that will improve the whole experience, she says.

“You can plan your route online and receive your unique Trail itinerary via email direct to your mobile. It’ll help you seek out the art and ensure you don’t miss those you really want to see.

“We’ve also partnered with local businesses to offer rewards to Art Trail visitors. You can pick up a rewards card anywhere you find an Art Trail guide or at any participating artists or business. When you’ve ticked off ten studio visits, you can redeem it at any of the supporting businesses to treat yourself to discounts and deals on beverages, food, clothing, sunglasses, and so on.

“The more artists you visit, the more rewards. Rewards can be redeemed between Saturday 5 and Sunday 20 November. And at the end of it all, all redeemed cards will go into a prize draw for a $500 art voucher,” Ms Williams says.

“For those who want to add more to their Trail, we have great beaches and pools, beautiful tracks and trails, wildlife reserves, theatres, boutique shopping, movies and more. Or you can watch renowned street artist Theo Arraj who will be painting a new mural to brighten Raumati Beach Village – there’s something for everybody during the Art Trail this year.

“It’s a perfect excuse to make a weekend of it, and timed just right for all your Christmas shopping.”

Find out more about the artists and plan your Art Trail at KapitiCoastArtTrail.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Latest Prime Minister Du Jour

Rishi Sunak has vowed to unite his party and the country. Given the rightwards drift of the Conservative Party since David Cameron and Brexit, those two goals are bound to be contradictory. Especially since Sunak has no democratic mandate for the tough medicine that he says he’ll soon have to deliver. For the good of the British people, of course...
More>>



 
 


Government: Acting PM Congratulates New United Kingdom PM
Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson has congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>

National: Emergency Department Wait Times Worst On Record
As another tragic Emergency Department story hits headlines, the latest figures released this week show that emergency department wait times are some of the worst on record, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


New Zealand First: Peter’s Action Against Speaker “Justified” With Ruling
The Wellington High Court has released a ruling stating that Trevor Mallard in his role as Speaker was unreasonable, irrational, and unjustified in trespassing me from parliament... More>>


Greens: Call For Sanctions On Iranian Regime
The Green Party is calling for Aotearoa New Zealand to follow the EU, UK, and Canada by imposing sanctions and restrictions on the organisations and people responsible for ongoing human rights abuses in Iran... More>>



Te Pati Maori: Call For Mandatory Reporting, Accountability After Death Of Malachi Subecz
Te Pāti Māori are demanding accountability and mandatory reporting of abuse across all agencies responsible for the care of tamariki, following the “litany of failures” that led to death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz... More>>

National: Inflation Figures Far Worse Than Expected
Inflation has become embedded into the economy on Labour’s watch, with prices rising faster than anyone expected, says National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 