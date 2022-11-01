Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Packed Crowd, Lively Discussion On Treaty

Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Social Link

A packed theatre enjoyed a lively discussion last night at Baycourt on the history of the Treaty of Waitangi and how it influences today’s issues of co-governance, Three Waters and the redevelopment of Tauranga’s city centre .

Te Kohinga, a Tauranga-based reconciliation network, organised the free event Three Voices at the Treaty Table to help improve public understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and how it affects current events.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allen presented the Crown’s view, saying there was generational trauma for people on raupatu (confiscated) land when they were severed from their whenua.

“I like to think it was done with no ill intent. There is no shame in our history, it’s not about placing blame. It is how we come to understand how we got here today.”

“Te Titiriti is not a bad or sad story. As settlements evolved it wasn’t just about cash.

“Co-governance arrangements have been in New Zealand’s lexicon for more than 20 years - it’s not something new. Our constitution is a bit of a boil-up, but the way we engage on these issues is important.”

She said she had been “shooketh” about reaction to the seabed and foreshore bill where people thought Māori were going to take away people’s rights to picnic on the beach and divide the nation.

“It’s not co-governance or democracy, iwi or kiwi. We can have both. We must do better, ask a little bit more of ourselves and unpack what drives the debate.”

The hui was the idea of Dr Alistair Reese, presenting the church’s role in the Treaty. He outlined the history of the Treaty at the time it was signed, saying without the humanitarian input from the church there wouldn’t have been a Treaty as we know it.

It was a symbol of peace and unity, a bill of rights for Māori and for Pākehā too.

“Without the Treaty there would be no lawful authority for Pākehā to be here.”

It was an act of love towards Māori on the part of Queen Victoria who desired to secure their property rights, he said.

Ngāti Ranginui’s Antoine Coffin outlined tangata whenua’s view of Te Tiriti. He said when it was signed in Tauranga the area was in the middle of a nine-year war and there was high trust in the missionaries.

“The claims process could be very divisive and showed the ugly side of us, but there were wonderful positives that have come out. We know more about our ancestors and acknowledge things we don’t want to bring into the future.

He said when the apology was made in 2019 to local iwi the acceptance was important, and that was led by the wāhine.

“That doesn’t mean we are immune to things that happen in the future. We must always give honour to those who were there at the signing and ask, are we being good ancestors.

“We are all connected in Aotearoa by place and events.”

Bishop Sir David Moxon asked “what do we do with this treasure from our past? How will we let it grow? We are all Team Human.”

The hui was sponsored by SociaLink, the umbrella organisation for social agencies and charities in the Western Bay.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Social Link on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Being Rich, White And Detained In Iran


One admirable thing about New Zealanders is that if we blunder into the bush in bad weather without proper food, clothing or a locator beacon, dozens of volunteers will still selflessly go in and do their best to bring us back alive. Ditto if we are a brainless couple who drove into Iran despite all the warnings against doing so. Regardless, the government and our MFAT bureaucrats will still work tirelessly to get us out ASAP, safe and sound. Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray may be bozos, but they’re our bozos...
More>>



 
 

Mayors: Propose Consensus Path Forward For Three Waters
The Mayors of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two biggest cities, Auckland and Christchurch, have put forward a joint proposal to make progress on the divisive “three waters” issue and achieve consensus... More>>


Government: First Nationwide Health Plan To Deliver Healthy Futures For New Zealanders
Health Minister Andrew Little welcomes Te Pae Tata | the Interim New Zealand Health Plan jointly developed by Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand and Te Aka Whai Ora – Māori Health Authority... More>>


Government: Historic Day For Everyday Workers As Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passes Third Reading
The Government has delivered on its election promise to support the lifting of incomes and working conditions of everyday kiwis with the passing of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill through Parliament, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>

Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit
The Green Party has today put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet... More>>



Future For Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes To Strengthen Local Government System
Local government must be revitalised in order for New Zealand communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government... More>>


Te Pati Maori: Govt Must Now Implement Seabed Mining Position Domestically
Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and environment spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is celebrating the globally significant decision of the government to support a conditional international moratorium on seabed mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 