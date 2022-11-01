Update: Unexplained Death, Matipo Street, Riccarton
Tuesday, 1 November 2022, 8:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are aware of the deep sense of grief in the
Christchurch community following this morning's unexplained
death of a person in Matipo Street, Riccarton.
This is
especially true of the family and friends of the person who
has died, who need space to grieve.
We know that
people have questions about what has happened, and Police
are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to
the death.
While the investigation is underway we're
limited in what detail we can provide.
When there is
more information to share, an update will be issued
proactively, with accurate
information.
