Update: Unexplained Death, Matipo Street, Riccarton

Police are aware of the deep sense of grief in the Christchurch community following this morning's unexplained death of a person in Matipo Street, Riccarton.

This is especially true of the family and friends of the person who has died, who need space to grieve.

We know that people have questions about what has happened, and Police are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to the death.

While the investigation is underway we're limited in what detail we can provide.

When there is more information to share, an update will be issued proactively, with accurate information.

