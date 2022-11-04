Pegasus Fire Update #9

The fire at Pegasus Beach remained within containment lines overnight.

Incident Controller Graeme Knight says there were no major flare-ups through the evening.

The focus on Friday will be to strengthen containment lines on the western flank of the fire and to continue to dampen down hotspots, Graeme says.

About 130 hectares of wilding pine is still smoldering and smoke remains in the air, so the advice from Te Mana Ora - Community and Public Health remains in place. People impacted by the smoke are advised to keep their windows and doors closed, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid or reduce outdoor exercise.

Anyone experiencing health issues from the fire should phone their usual general practice team in the first instance.

