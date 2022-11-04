Pegasus Fire Update #9
Friday, 4 November 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The fire at Pegasus Beach remained within containment
lines overnight.
Incident Controller Graeme Knight
says there were no major flare-ups through the
evening.
The focus on Friday will be to strengthen
containment lines on the western flank of the fire and to
continue to dampen down hotspots, Graeme says.
About
130 hectares of wilding pine is still smoldering and smoke
remains in the air, so the advice from Te Mana Ora -
Community and Public Health remains in place. People
impacted by the smoke are advised to keep their windows and
doors closed, stay inside if it’s safe to do so and avoid
or reduce outdoor exercise.
Anyone experiencing health
issues from the fire should phone their usual general
practice team in the first
instance.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>