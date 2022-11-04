Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Planning Is Paramount With New Intensive Winter Grazing Rules

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:50 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

An intensive winter grazing management plan is the key for farmers to make sure they are getting the best environmental outcome with a high-risk activity.

On 1 November, new intensive winter grazing rules came into force as part of the Government’s Essential Freshwater package.

Under these rules, intensive winter grazing (IWG) can be practised as a permitted activity only if certain criteria around land area, slope, distance from waterways and critical source areas are met.

Farmers who are unable to meet these criteria will need to apply for resource consent.

Resource consent for intensive winter grazing

Farmers will have until 1 May 2023 to lodge an intensive winter grazing resource consent application. However, consent does not have to be granted by this date.

If an application is submitted by May, the IWG activity will be considered compliant in 2023 if the applicant follows what was proposed in the application and ensures that environmental risks are appropriately managed according to their IWG management plan.

Environment Canterbury General Manager – Regulatory Services Judith Earl-Goulet said that Canterbury farmers are working hard to reduce their impact on waterways.

“We’re really happy to see that farmers have made huge strides in improving winter grazing practices over the past 10 years,” Earl-Goulet said.

“We acknowledge that getting the paperwork right can add to the stress of running a farming business and we want to try to make this process as straightforward as possible, so farmers can spend their time on-farm working to make improvements.”

We’re here to help

We understand that getting resource consent can be a long process. To make it as easy and efficient as possible, we’ve created an IWG resource consent application form explains all the information needed to complete an application. This form can be completed by farmers themselves.

More information on the permitted activity criteria, resource consents and intensive winter grazing in general are on our IWG webpage.

We know it’s a busy time for farmers, both on the farm and in the office, and we want to help. Your first port of call for any information is our Farmers’ Hub. For specific questions on IWG you can email us. For general enquiries, talk to your industry partner or your local land management advisor.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Inflating The Threat Posed By Social Media


It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...
More>>



 
 

Government: Dozens Of New Innovative Projects Awarded Funding

Over a hundred new research projects will be funded over the next three years, supporting researchers to explore new ideas, Research, Science, and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>



Government: Wages Outpace Inflation As Unemployment Remains Low

Wages are outpacing inflation as the strong economy saw people enter the workforce in record numbers, showing the Government’s plan to grow the economy and incomes is working... More>>


Three Waters: Auckland's Mayor Welcomes PM’s Comments

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s encouraging response to yesterday’s call for a rethink on the details of “three waters” reform. More>>



Mayor of Auckland: Comments After CCO And Port Briefing

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the Auckland Council Governing Body were briefed yesterday by the chairs and chief executives of Auckland Transport (AT), Watercare, Eke Panuku Development Auckland, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Ports of Auckland... More>>


Greens: Proposals To Tax Excess Corporate Profit

The Green Party yesterday put forward proposals to ensure large corporations profiteering from high inflation are taxed fairly and the money used to support people to make ends meet. More>>



Local Government: Review Proposes Significant Changes

Local government must be revitalised in order for communities to thrive, according to a draft report published by the Review into the Future for Local Government. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 