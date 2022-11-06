Have You Seen Patricia?

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Patricia Donaldson.

She left her home on Ailsa Place in Te Kuiti at 8.30am today to walk her dog, Bow.

She was wearing a blouse and brown trousers.

Police and Patricia’s family have concerns for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Patricia, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 105, quoting event number P052509782

