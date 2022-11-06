Have You Seen Patricia?
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 7:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public's help to find
Patricia Donaldson.
She left her home on Ailsa Place
in Te Kuiti at 8.30am today to walk her dog, Bow.
She
was wearing a blouse and brown trousers.
Police and
Patricia’s family have concerns for her
welfare.
Anyone who has seen Patricia, or has
information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on
105, quoting event number
P052509782
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
It has been a big week for the preachers of the social media apocalypse. During her speech on Monday to the He Whenua Taurikura hui on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, PM Jacinda Ardern told us that the country’s security agencies have just released a draft National Security Long Term Insights briefing. Apparently, the “perceptions” survey contained in that briefing indicated that 4 out 5 New Zealanders fear their lives will soon be touched by a number of different threats...More>>