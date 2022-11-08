Come, Get A Job!

Over two thousand jobs will soon be on offer at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium and everyone is welcome to apply.

On Friday November 11 the Mt Smart Job Fair will be jointly hosted by the Warriors Community Foundation and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

The event, proudly held at the home of the One New Zealand Warriors, aims to bring together local job seekers and employers and provide pathways into employment.

"With over 2000 jobs available at this job fair alone we encourage anyone looking for work to come along and meet these amazing employers," says Mark Goldsmith, Auckland Central/East Regional Commissioner.

"It’s so great to see the Warriors Community Foundation supporting the community and working with MSD to host this event."

The hiring industries in attendance include:

Hospitality / Retail

Contact Centre / Business Support

Construction / Civil

Solar / Green Energy

Health & Cleaning (personal services)

Transport Security

The event features a VR experience where participants can experience a variety of work scenarios in a safe, simulated virtual reality environment, allowing them to try out jobs they might not otherwise have access to.

It will run from 10am to 1pm on Friday November 11 at the East Lounge of Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Anyone looking for a job or looking to upskill is welcome.

To register: free text ‘WORK’ to 590

Free parking will be available on site.

