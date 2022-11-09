Police Seek Information Following Stabbing In Nelson
Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson Police are appealing for witnesses after an
assault in which two people have been seriously
injured.
The incident took place in Halifax Street at
around 9pm last night (8 November 2022).
A 20-year-old
man and a 51-year-old man were stabbed and are both in
hospital in a stable condition.
Anyone who witnessed
the assault or has any information which may be relevant to
the investigation is asked to please contact Police via our
105 phone service referencing event number
P052537072
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org
