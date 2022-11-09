Police Seek Information Following Stabbing In Nelson

Nelson Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in which two people have been seriously injured.

The incident took place in Halifax Street at around 9pm last night (8 November 2022).

A 20-year-old man and a 51-year-old man were stabbed and are both in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which may be relevant to the investigation is asked to please contact Police via our 105 phone service referencing event number P052537072

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

