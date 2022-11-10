Body Found In Water, Hobsonville

Police are making enquiries after a deceased person was located in the water, between Beach Haven and Herald Island, in Auckland’s North Harbour last night.

Police were notified at around 8pm by a member of the public, after the person was discovered next to a fishing dingy.

Police are working to identify the person and ask anyone with concern for someone’s whereabouts to contact Police.

Of note - keys to a Volkswagen and Honda vehicles were located on the person.

Anyone with information, which could assist is urged to contact Police.

Information can be provided to 105 or Crimes Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 221109/7753.

