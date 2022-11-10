Body Found In Water, Hobsonville
Thursday, 10 November 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a deceased person was
located in the water, between Beach Haven and Herald Island,
in Auckland’s North Harbour last night.
Police were
notified at around 8pm by a member of the public, after the
person was discovered next to a fishing dingy.
Police
are working to identify the person and ask anyone with
concern for someone’s whereabouts to contact
Police.
Of note - keys to a Volkswagen and Honda
vehicles were located on the person.
Anyone with
information, which could assist is urged to contact
Police.
Information can be provided to 105 or Crimes
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file
number
221109/7753.
