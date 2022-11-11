Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC’s $20 Million Waitara Stormwater Project About To Start

Friday, 11 November 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC is about to kick off a multimillion project to help fix flooding issues in Waitara as part of its $248 million investment to fix the plumbing.

The 10-year project will improve the town’s stormwater system to reduce the risk of flooding after heavy rainfall, starting with a large stormwater pipe being installed down Richmond Street later this month.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom says the project is another example of NPDC delivering on its commitment to invest and look after its water infrastructure.

“We’ve already nearly replaced half the water pipes in Inglewood and now we are getting on with this $20 million stormwater project in Waitara, which should help divert heavy rain from properties during extreme rainfall events that are becoming more frequent.

“We’ve worked with hapū, schools and local residents, to create a solution to this long-standing issue and it’s great to see the project is about to kick off.”

It will take several months to install the 675mm pipeline in Richmond Street, which involves digging an open trench of up to four metres deep in places as the new pipe is installed.

This means the road will be closed to traffic 24/7 over two stages with the exception of a two-week period during the Christmas/New Year break.

Diversions will be in place but access to shops and businesses is being maintained, and everyone is encouraged to continue to shop local.

For detailed information visit the projects webpage at Waitara Stormwater Programme on our website.

The 10-year Waitara stormwater programme will include restoring the Tangaroa Stream, installing more stormwater pipes and related structures to direct water into the Waitara River and investigating problem areas elsewhere in Waitara, such as the Waiari catchment.

Historically the town was built on low lying land prone to flooding.

Waitara’s stormwater improvements are part of NPDC’s $248million programme to Fix the Plumbing. Other projects where NPDC has been delivering for its residents include two new water reservoirs ($18 million) and in the process of replacing nearly half of Inglewood’s water pipes ($10 million).

Fast facts:

  • The Government is investing $1.79m in the Tangaroa restoration from its Jobs for Nature Investment Package.
  • NPDC collects, manages, and disposes of stormwater run-off from around 6,600 hectares of urban areas across the district as part of its 3 Waters programme.
  • The district’s stormwater infrastructure includes more than 280 kilometres of pipes, nearly 5000 service access holes, more than 9000 inlets/outlets, three wetlands and three dams.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Midterms, Adrian Orr And Taxing The Banks


It used to be a joke, but it seems that a lot of Republicans really might have moved to Florida to escape from the gulag of Dr Fauci. While in these midterms the “red wave” didn’t happen anywhere outside of Florida, the GOP control of the Senate will now come down to how Nevada, Arizona and Georgia pan out. Georgia looks to be heading for a run-off election on December 6...
More>>



 
 

Government: NZ-UK Free Trade Agreement A Step Closer To Ratification
The benefits of New Zealand’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom are now a step closer with the passing of two Bills, Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor said... More>>

Government: Fuel Markets To Become More Resilient, Sustainable And Competitive

The Government is strengthening New Zealand’s fuel sector through a suite of initiatives to increase supply resilience and sustainability, and to encourage more competition, the Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced... More>>


Government: NZ’s Resilience To Supply Chain Disruptions To Be Investigated
The shock to the global economy over the last three years from the COVID pandemic has been considerable. While New Zealand’s supply chains have shown resilience, there are still challenges... More>>



National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 