Friday's Storm Effects May Linger Overnight With Road Blockages

The rains may be easing and winds dying down, but we are not yet finished with this storm.

Over 200mm has fallen along the ranges over the past 24hrs and it will take some time for that to flush through the catchments and drain away.

The next high tide is around 10.30pm tonight and it is possible that SH25 at Hikuai will remain closed throughout the night, as will many of the other local roads in the area that have flooding and/or slips blocking them.

Our Council's Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler is warning of continued surface flooding and slips over the next 12 hours.

“We are aware there one or two large family events taking place on the eastern seaboard this weekend so please err on the side of caution, delay your travel until tomorrow if you can and check with Waka Kotahi and our TCDC Facebook page before setting off," says Mr Towler.

“The entire Coromandel roading network has been impacted by this event and it will take our roading contractors a few days to clear and make safe, so plan ahead and add to travel times as it will be a slow journey through until Monday."

Roading update 6:30pm:

New

Albert St, Coromandel is closed at the bridge due to concerns around the stability of both the existing bridge and road. This will remain closed until it can be reassessed Monday morning.

Port Jackson Road and Fletcher Bay Road are now open with surface flooding only

Purangi Road is now open with surface flooding only.

Waikawau Beach Rd is open with surface flooding only.

Ongoing

Kennedy Bay Rd is closed 1km From Driving Creek Rd due to a large slip blocking the road. Ventia plan to have the road open to one lane by 5pm and fully open by lunchtime tomorrow.

Kapowai Rd remains closed due to surface flooding

Wentworth Valley Rd remains closed due to surface flooding.

Hikuai Settlement Rd remains closed due to surface flooding. The tide has now started backing up, it is therefore unlikely that this road will open tonight.

Hot Water Beach Rd is closed due to surface flooding.

