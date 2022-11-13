Drink-drivers 'not getting the message'

A fun night out has turned into a very real hangover for 18 people caught drink-driving in the Bay of Plenty.

Police operated two checkpoints in Rotorua yesterday, coinciding with

SIX60’s near-sold-out concert.

Some 968 drivers were stopped and breath-tested, of which 18 were found to be over the legal limit. Seven of those were caught in a 75-minute period prior to the gig.

Three vehicles were impounded, and one disqualified driver was also

apprehended.

The number of drink-drivers caught is pointlessly high, Bay of Plenty Police Sergeant Mark Holmes says. On average, one out of every 53 drivers was over the limit.

“Free buses were provided for people heading to and from the gig, and

Police had warned people to expect checkpoints before and after the concert.

It’s incredibly frustrating we caught so many people.

“We now have a number of people facing court hearings for getting behind the wheel when they shouldn’t have.

“What people don’t realise is the impacts a drink-driving conviction can have on their work life, their home life, and their ability to travel abroad.

You can face difficulties getting insurance, credit, and work visas.

“This is without mentioning the catastrophic damage a crash will do to the human body, and the trauma it inflicts on those who have to deal with that.

Impaired drivers are at a higher risk of crashing, and we make no apology for checkpoints that get them off the road.

“If you’ve been drinking, don’t assume you’re ‘fine’ to drive.

It’s a dumb choice to make.”

