A Very Welly Christmas Is Set To Sleigh The Capital

A Very Welly Christmas is back and will take over the CBD next weekend for two days of free, whānau-friendly, festive fun – and everyone’s invited!

Lambton Quay will be pedestrianised for two days of entertainment and activities including bands, choirs, an ice rink, a snowball igloo, street performances, face-painting, a foam pit, photo booths, local sports stars, and of course the big man himself will be there.

Santa will be arriving at noon each day, travelling from Ballance Street to the Old Bank Arcade – and he’ll be welcoming visitors into his grotto during the event.

The new Wellington children’s hospital Te Wao Nui Child Health Service mascot Tiaki, replacing the long-standing favourite Hospi, will also be there, and as part of the Christmas celebrations bring your best singing voice to Carols in Midland Park.

A Very Welly Christmas kicks-off the summer season in style, with an absolutely positive line-up of events coming to the capital, and Mayor Tory Whanau is looking forward to celebrating with the rest of Wellington.

“A Very Welly Christmas is such a good mix of traditional and modern culture, embracing our diverse communities and providing a welcoming experience for everyone – which is what our city is all about.

“Bring your tamariki, friends, and whānau, and we’ll bring the festivities – and I’ll see you there,” adds the Mayor.

Lambton Quay will be closed to vehicles during the event, so please check information on public transport, parking, and road closures at averywellychristmas.co.nz

We encourage everyone to head to the event by public transport, on foot, by scooter, or bike.

For those who do need to drive, there will be parking over the weekend in Clifton Car Park – first two hours free, then $2 per hour to a maximum of $8 per day.

Visit averywellychristmas.co.nz for more information and the event map.

Weather updates can be found on the Wellington City Council Facebook page.

Sat 26 Nov, 12 noon – 5pm | Lambton Quay

Sat 26 Nov, 5pm-7pm, Carols in the Park | Midland Park

Sun 27 November, 12 noon – 4pm | Lambton Quay

The countdown is also on for Lumino City, New Zealand’s biggest light festival running from Friday 18 – Saturday 19 November on the Wellington Waterfront. For more details visit Lumino City

