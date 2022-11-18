Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Road Repairs Coming Up

Friday, 18 November 2022, 4:59 pm
Gisborne District Council

Major road works are coming up for our region over the next few weeks.

Council Journeys Infrastructure Manager Dave Hadfield says the repairs are a combination of roads that have been impacted by floods and slips over the past 18 months and our annual renewal programme.

We hope to have them all completed by Christmas, however, the repairs are weather dependent and we need continuous dry weather to complete them.”

Mr Hadfield says the following works are planned to start soon, and letters have gone out to nearby residents.

On Monday 21 November;

  • Mcilroy Road, by Waipiro Bay on the East Coast, will be closed between 6am to 6pm to reopen access for residents impacted by last week’s rain event.
  • Chip resealing will also start on Kirkpatrick and Ngakoroa roads but they’ll remain open with traffic management in place between 6am and 6pm;

On Wednesday 23 November, chip sealing will be made on the following roads with stop/go traffic management for around three days, and delays of around 5-10 minutes;

  • Crawford Road between Hirini Street and Rakaiatane Road, and the Wainui Road intersection
  • Hillview Terrace between Hospital Road and Belgium Terrace intersection
  • Valley Road between Howarth Street and 120 Valley Road
  • Valley Road between 195 Valley Road and Shelley Road/Barkers Hill intersection.

On Monday 5 December, Back Ormond Road will be partially closed for three weeks with detours in place that could add 5-10 minutes to your travel time. The area affected is;

  • Back Ormond Road – between Waimata Valley Road and Waihirere Domain Road, detours will be signposted. The road will be closed between 6am to 6pm every day (except Sunday) until 23 December.

