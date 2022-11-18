Operation Cobalt - Arrests made in Nelson
Three gang members are before the courts in Nelson after
search warrants
conducted under Operation Cobalt.
The
Nelson Organised Crime Unit, supported by Tasman CIB,
conducted the
series of warrants on Wednesday (16 November) targeting unlawful behaviour by
members of the Killer Beez.
Operation Cobalt targets this unlawful
behaviour and intimidation by gang
members that has an immense impact on our communities.
Detective Sergeant Nick
Parlane of Tasman CIB says the series of warrants
has
disrupted the gang’s activities.
“We know
members of our community are appalled by this sort of
behaviour
and it is incredibly pleasing to be able to hold people to account,” he
says.
Police are
continuing to follow further strong lines of inquiry
to
investigate this group and its offending, and disrupt its unlawful activity.
A 20-year-old and a 42-year-old man
are both charged with possession of
methamphetamine and utensils, and are due in Nelson District Court on 21
November.
A 27-year-old man has been summonsed to
appear in court at a later date, on
charges of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.
Further charges are anticipated.