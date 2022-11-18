Operation Cobalt - Arrests made in Nelson

Three gang members are before the courts in Nelson after search warrants

conducted under Operation Cobalt.

The Nelson Organised Crime Unit, supported by Tasman CIB, conducted the

series of warrants on Wednesday (16 November) targeting unlawful behaviour by

members of the Killer Beez.

Operation Cobalt targets this unlawful behaviour and intimidation by gang

members that has an immense impact on our communities.

Detective Sergeant Nick Parlane of Tasman CIB says the series of warrants has

disrupted the gang’s activities.

“We know members of our community are appalled by this sort of behaviour

and it is incredibly pleasing to be able to hold people to account,” he

says.

Police are continuing to follow further strong lines of inquiry to

investigate this group and its offending, and disrupt its unlawful activity.

A 20-year-old and a 42-year-old man are both charged with possession of

methamphetamine and utensils, and are due in Nelson District Court on 21

November.

A 27-year-old man has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date, on

charges of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Further charges are anticipated.

© Scoop Media

