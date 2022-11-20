Arrest In Relation To Homicide, Marewa
Sunday, 20 November 2022, 2:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has been arrested in relation to the death of a
woman in Marewa, Napier, on Friday morning.
Police
were called to a residential address on Nuffield Avenue
about 4.25am after a woman was found
unresponsive.
Sadly, she died at the scene.
She
was 34-year-old Arohaina Henare, of Marewa.
Late
yesterday afternoon, a 48-year-old man known to the victim
was arrested, and has now been charged with murder.
He
is due to appear in the Hastings District Court
tomorrow.
As the matter is now before the courts,
Police will not comment
further.
