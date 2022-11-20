Arrest In Relation To Homicide, Marewa

A man has been arrested in relation to the death of a woman in Marewa, Napier, on Friday morning.

Police were called to a residential address on Nuffield Avenue about 4.25am after a woman was found unresponsive.

Sadly, she died at the scene.

She was 34-year-old Arohaina Henare, of Marewa.

Late yesterday afternoon, a 48-year-old man known to the victim was arrested, and has now been charged with murder.

He is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

© Scoop Media

