Witnesses Sought, Serious Assault, Hamilton
Sunday, 27 November 2022, 12:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a serious assault on
Ward Street, Hamilton, this afternoon.
Emergency
services were called about 3.40pm after the incident, where
a young person has allegedly been assaulted by a group of
others.
The victim sustained serious injuries and has
been taken to hospital for assessment.
Police are
working to locate the other parties involved.
We would
like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who
can assist with information about those
involved.
Additionally if you have CCTV footage or
dashcam footage from Ward Street around the time of the
incident, we would like to hear from you.
Please call
105 and quote event number
P052734495.
