Witnesses Sought, Serious Assault, Hamilton

Police are making enquiries after a serious assault on Ward Street, Hamilton, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called about 3.40pm after the incident, where a young person has allegedly been assaulted by a group of others.

The victim sustained serious injuries and has been taken to hospital for assessment.

Police are working to locate the other parties involved.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who can assist with information about those involved.

Additionally if you have CCTV footage or dashcam footage from Ward Street around the time of the incident, we would like to hear from you.

Please call 105 and quote event number P052734495.

