Rock Clearing Work, State Highway 6 Dellows Bluff

Murchison residents and regular users of State Highway 6 need to be ready for night-time travel delays as rock clearing works get underway at Dellows Bluff from Monday, 5 December.

Contractors will be hard at work on the cliff face responsible for rock falls that closed the highway in late July earlier this year. The aim is to reduce, as much as possible, the risk of more boulders falling onto the highway.

As this involves blasting to remove unstable rocks and material from the cliff face, some brief road closures are needed for safety reasons.

Works Schedule:

Monday 5 December – Wednesday 7 December, 6 pm to 8 pm

Wednesday 7 December, 6 pm to 8 pm The road will be closed at these times while blasting and rock clearance work is done

The road will be open to all traffic outside working hours but restricted to a single lane managed by traffic lights and 30km temporary speed restrictions. This is due to the drop-out sites near the rockfall area.

No detours are available.

Emergency services will have access through the site if required

It is expected the works will be completed within three nights. However, if required, the limited night-time closures may extend to Friday, 9 December.

Waka Kotahi wants to thank residents and road users for their cooperation and patience while this vital maintenance work is done. Drivers are also asked to respect road work signs and temporary speed limits. This is for your safety and that of our work crews.

