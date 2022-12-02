"Zero Covid" In China Street Performance

A bilingual (Mandarin & English) stage show reflecting how the Chinese government kept the people locked up for 3 years with total disregard for human rights and dignity. All based on true stories. In China, the strict "Zero covid" policy has caused a humanitarian crisis. Ordinary civilians are forced to line up and queue for hours for daily covid tests. Without negative results, people are forbidden to go to work, shop for food and are even denied treatment in hospitals for weeks or even months. Meanwhile, the Chinese government didn't offer one cent of financial support to its citizens. Many suicides and deaths continue to happen from starvation, lack of treatment or even depression.

The residents under lockdowns are often locked in their apartments without any chance of survival in case of an emergency situation. After a recent deadly fire in Urumqi which killed at least 10 people and 9 injured, China sparked a "white paper revolution". In China, protests, gatherings, banners and slogans are illegal so people start to hold A4 papers to express their anger. The white paper represents everything they want to say but cannot say, this is such a powerful way to fight against Chinese Authoritarianism. Our goal is to raise the awareness of the humanitarian crisis happening in China under the dictatorship of the Chinese communist party.

10 Dec 2022, 2-4pm, Aotea Square

291-297 Queen St, Auckland CBD

