Eight apprehended following burglaries overnight

Police have made numerous arrests following offending at retail businesses in Counties Manukau overnight.

The first series of incidents occurred in Pukekohe at 2.55am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Paea says a group offenders exited a stolen vehicle on King Street. They have proceeded to force entry into three separate retail stores.

“Police were called and responded to the area. As staff were arriving another vehicle was seen leaving the area at speed,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Paea.

This vehicle then failed to stop for Police. Again, Eagle was dispatched and monitored the vehicle’s reckless driving.

“Eagle has observed the car fail to take a corner, crashing into a tree on Paparata Road.”

All five occupants were taken into custody at the scene and were assessed by ambulance at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says those apprehended ranged in age from 13 to 16.

Meanwhile, further north in Papatoetoe a failed burglary attempt was in progress at around 3.10am.

“Police received a report of a vehicle attempting to force entry into a dairy on Carruth Road,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Paea.

“The offenders failed to breach the roller door and have then proceeded to try their hand at smashing their way into the store.”

Again, they have been unsuccessful.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paea says as Police arrived on scene the vehicle was seen fleeing at speed.

It failed to stop for Police but was monitored by Eagle until it travelled into Ōtara.

A short time later Police took the three occupants of the vehicle into custody. They were aged between 15 and 17.

“Enquiries remain ongoing into these incidents with enforcement action to follow,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Paea.

