Last Few Days Of Voting In The Hamilton West By-election

The Electoral Commission is encouraging voters in the Hamilton West electorate to make sure they vote and have their say on who will represent them in Parliament.

‘Election day in the Hamilton West by-election is this Saturday 10 December, so there are only a few more days of voting left,’ says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer.

‘The by-election is being held to elect a local MP for Hamilton West. If you live in the electorate and haven’t voted yet, you have until 7pm on Saturday to cast your vote.’

So far, more than 6,900 people have voted in the by-election at voting places across the electorate.

Eight voting places will be open on Thursday 8 December and Friday 9 December, and 20 voting places will be open on election day which is Saturday 10 December. Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

More information on enrolling and voting is available online at vote.nz or by calling freephone 0800 36 76 56.

Voting places open on Thursday 8 December:

Dinsdale LDS Chapel 9am – 4pm

Frankton Shopping Centre 9am - 4pm

Glenview Community Centre 9am – 4.30pm

Centre Place Shopping Centre 9am - 7pm

The Verandah, Rotoroa Drive 9am - 4pm

Melville Methodist Church 9am - 4pm

All Saints Church Hall 9am - 4pm

Te Awa, The Base 9am - 9pm

Voting places open on Friday 9 December:

Dinsdale LDS Chapel 9am – 4pm

Frankton Shopping Centre 9am - 4pm

Glenview Community Centre 9am – 7pm

Centre Place Shopping Centre 9am - 6pm

Melville Methodist Church 9am - 4pm

Good News Community Centre 12pm - 4pm

Western Community Centre 9am - 2.30pm

Te Awa, The Base 9am - 9pm

