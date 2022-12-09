Last Chance To Vote In The Hamilton West By-election
Voters in the Hamilton West electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.
Saturday 10 December is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Hamilton West by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.
The names of the candidates and a list of voting places are available online at vote.nz and were included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate.
Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one. Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.
Preliminary results for the Hamilton West by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm on Saturday at www.electionresults.govt.nz
A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached.
|Hamilton West by-election voting places election day Saturday 10 December
|Suburb
|Address
|Dates and hours open
|Dinsdale
|
Dinsdale LDS Chapel
91 Tuhikaramea Road
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Dinsdale
Rhode Street School
7 Rhode Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Flagstaff
Te Ao Mārama School
33 Hare Puke Drive
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Forest Lake
Forest Lake School
59 Storey Avenue
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Frankton
Frankton School Hall
206 Massey Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Frankton
Frankton Shopping Centre
124 Commerce Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Glenview
Glenview Community Centre
12 Tomin Road
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Glenview
Glenview Primary School
68 Bruce Avenue
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Hamilton Central
Centre Place Shopping Centre
501 Victoria Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Hamilton West
Hamilton West School
36 Hammond Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Maeroa
Maeroa Intermediate School
57 Churchill Avenue
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Melville
Melville Methodist Church
2 Bader Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Nawton
Crawshaw School
Crawshaw Drive
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Nawton
Good News Community Centre
Corner Breckons Avenue & Dominion Road
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Nawton
Western Community Centre
46 Hyde Avenue
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Pukete
Pukete School
100 Pukete Road
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Pukete
Te Rapa Primary School
61 Ashurst Avenue
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|St Andrews
All Saints Church Hall
191 Sandwich Road
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Te Rapa
Te Awa, The Base (upstairs by Hoyts)
Maahanga Drive
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
|Whitiora
Whitiora School
38 Willoughby Street
|Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm