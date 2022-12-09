Last Chance To Vote In The Hamilton West By-election

Voters in the Hamilton West electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.

Saturday 10 December is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Hamilton West by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

The names of the candidates and a list of voting places are available online at vote.nz and were included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one. Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

Preliminary results for the Hamilton West by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm on Saturday at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Media contact: Clare Pasley 04 806 3536, 027 551 7845 or media@elections.govt.nz

A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached.

Hamilton West by-election voting places election day Saturday 10 December Suburb Address Dates and hours open Dinsdale Dinsdale LDS Chapel 91 Tuhikaramea Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Dinsdale Rhode Street School 7 Rhode Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Flagstaff Te Ao Mārama School 33 Hare Puke Drive Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Forest Lake Forest Lake School 59 Storey Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Frankton Frankton School Hall 206 Massey Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Frankton Frankton Shopping Centre 124 Commerce Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Glenview Glenview Community Centre 12 Tomin Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Glenview Glenview Primary School 68 Bruce Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Hamilton Central Centre Place Shopping Centre 501 Victoria Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Hamilton West Hamilton West School 36 Hammond Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Maeroa Maeroa Intermediate School 57 Churchill Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Melville Melville Methodist Church 2 Bader Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Crawshaw School Crawshaw Drive Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Good News Community Centre Corner Breckons Avenue & Dominion Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Nawton Western Community Centre 46 Hyde Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Pukete Pukete School 100 Pukete Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Pukete Te Rapa Primary School 61 Ashurst Avenue Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm St Andrews All Saints Church Hall 191 Sandwich Road Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Te Rapa Te Awa, The Base (upstairs by Hoyts) Maahanga Drive Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm Whitiora Whitiora School 38 Willoughby Street Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm

© Scoop Media

