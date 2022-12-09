Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Last Chance To Vote In The Hamilton West By-election

Friday, 9 December 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Electoral Commission

Voters in the Hamilton West electorate will have the final say tomorrow on who will be their next local member of Parliament.

Saturday 10 December is election day and is the last chance to vote in the Hamilton West by-election. 20 voting places will be open from 9am to 7pm.

The names of the candidates and a list of voting places are available online at vote.nz and were included in the EasyVote pack sent to voters enrolled in the Hamilton West electorate.

Voters who have their EasyVote card should take it with them to make voting faster, but people can still vote without one. Eligible voters who are not yet enrolled can enrol and vote at any voting place.

Preliminary results for the Hamilton West by-election will be published as they come through after 7pm on Saturday at www.electionresults.govt.nz

Media contact: Clare Pasley 04 806 3536, 027 551 7845 or media@elections.govt.nz

A reminder of the election day rules for media, guidelines for filming in a voting place, and notes on the release of results are attached.

Hamilton West by-election voting places election day Saturday 10 December
SuburbAddressDates and hours open
Dinsdale

Dinsdale LDS Chapel

91 Tuhikaramea Road

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Dinsdale

Rhode Street School

7 Rhode Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Flagstaff

Te Ao Mārama School

33 Hare Puke Drive

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Forest Lake

Forest Lake School

59 Storey Avenue

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Frankton

Frankton School Hall

206 Massey Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Frankton

Frankton Shopping Centre

124 Commerce Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Glenview

Glenview Community Centre

12 Tomin Road

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Glenview

Glenview Primary School

68 Bruce Avenue

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Hamilton Central

Centre Place Shopping Centre

501 Victoria Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Hamilton West

Hamilton West School

36 Hammond Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Maeroa

Maeroa Intermediate School

57 Churchill Avenue

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Melville

Melville Methodist Church

2 Bader Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Nawton

Crawshaw School

Crawshaw Drive

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Nawton

Good News Community Centre

Corner Breckons Avenue & Dominion Road

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Nawton

Western Community Centre

46 Hyde Avenue

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Pukete

Pukete School

100 Pukete Road

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Pukete

Te Rapa Primary School

61 Ashurst Avenue

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
St Andrews

All Saints Church Hall

191 Sandwich Road

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Te Rapa

Te Awa, The Base (upstairs by Hoyts)

Maahanga Drive

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm
Whitiora

Whitiora School

38 Willoughby Street

Sat 10 Dec 9am - 7pm

© Scoop Media

