Heavy Rain Warning Issued For The Coromandel

MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning – Orange for the Coromandel for the 24-hour period from noon tomorrow (Wednesday) into Thursday.

MetService says the incoming weather event could extend into Friday.

In addition, the low pressure associated with the front could see storm surges in the Firth of Thames, likely around high tide tomorrow at 12.20pm.

Our Council’s Emergency Management Team met with MetService and Waikato Regional Council this afternoon to fine tune the forecast details around this incoming weather event.

“While unpredictable, we are in for a long persistent set of rain, so heed the warning and take all normal precautions especially if you are near the coast, travelling or outdoors between tomorrow morning and Friday,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

“Over the last 12 weeks the Coromandel has had almost 1.5 metres of rain, the catchments are still saturated so expect surface flooding as well in the usual places where ground is low lying near stream and river mouths, especially around high tides,” says Mr Towler.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Council road updates will be published on our website and Facebook page. Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway information and MetService for weather updates.

