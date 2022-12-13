Trig Road Walkway, Levin To Close For Logging, But An Alternative Track Is Available

The popular Trig Road Walkway, directly east of Levin, will temporarily close from Monday 9 January 2023 to around mid-2024 as the trees are ready for harvest.

The Trig Walkway features walking and biking tracks, and access to the Tararua Forest Park via Kohitere Forest.

Logging of the 94-hectare block will start on 9 January 2023, with work scheduled to take 18 months. When the work is completed the walkway will reopen for cyclists and walkers.

Horowhenua District Council’s Parks and Property Manager, Arthur Nelson says, “The Kohitere Forest area is a very popular walking and cycling spot for Horowhenua residents and visitors. Council is liaising with the private forestry owners to ensure access to the Trig remains available.”

“While Trig Road will be closed for logging, Forest Enterprises will provide alternative access for the duration of the logging operation to the summit of Trig through the Grey Bush Track. Car parking will be available on Gladstone Road at the entrance to the track.”

“We would like to remind our community that this walkway is situated on private property and it’s a privilege to use. Please observe all signage to ensure this popular recreational resource remains available for public access.” Mr Nelson concludes.

