Fleeing Driver Arrested In Upper Hutt After Lengthy High-speed Journey

14 Dec

Police have charged a man with serious driving offences in Maoribank, Upper Hutt, following a lengthy attempt to stop his vehicle this afternoon.

A man is alleged to have left a petrol station in Pahiatua at about 4.30pm without paying for petrol.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle in Eketāhuna, but elected to not pursue it due to the speed at which it was travelling.

Road spikes were deployed at Carterton, and again at Te Marua after the vehicle continued on across the Remutaka range.

It was spiked a third time near Māoribank, Upper Hutt, where it collided with a member of the public's vehicle.

It is alleged the driver left the vehicle and attempted unsuccessfully to carjack another vehicle.

The man was tasered and pepper-sprayed and taken into custody.

A 24 year-old-man has been arrested and charged with charges relating to dangerous driving.

He will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on 15th December.

No members of the public were injured.

© Scoop Media

