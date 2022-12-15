Council Revokes Speed Limits Bylaw 2019

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has revoked the Speed Limits Bylaw 2019 after it became redundant as the instrument for setting speed limits by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s new Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022.

Councillors agreed to revoke the bylaw at today’s Full Council meeting.

Waka Kotahi’s Land Transport Rule came into force in May, establishing an integrated speed management planning process by providing for a whole of network approach where speed management is considered alongside investment in safety infrastructure.

Under this rule, all New Zealand speed limits have been migrated to a National Speed Limit Register. The register is live and is now the legal instrument for the setting of speed limits.

Going forward, Speed Management Plans will set out how QLDC will deliver consistent implementation of safe and appropriate speed limits aligned with the Regional Speed Management Plan.

QLDC has commenced work on its Speed Management Plan 2024-27, aligning timing alongside Waka Kotahi for public consultation in June 2023. Further information will be available in the New Year.

