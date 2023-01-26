Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

General Waste Fee Increase To Meet Increased Cost Of Disposal

Thursday, 26 January 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Fees for general waste disposed of at Masterton District Council’s Nursery Road transfer station will increase from 1 February to reflect an increase in the cost of waste disposal at the Bonny Glen Landfill near Marton, the final destination for general waste.

There will be no change to charges for green waste or the free drop-off of recycling.

The cost to dispose of a tonne of waste will increase from $220 (plus GST) to $246 (plus GST), reflecting the cost increase driven by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The biggest factor is the increase in the price of carbon credits that must be purchased by the landfill operator. The carbon price has more than doubled between 2020 and 2022 and that is now being passed on in the Bonny Glen pricing.

Other changes for smaller loads of waste are:

  • rubbish bags (not pre-paid Council blue bags) will increase from $7.00 to $7.80 each
  • car boot loads (up to 100kg) will increase from $26.00 to $29.00 (incl GST)
  • small trailers/utes (up to 300kg) will increase from $61.00 to $68.20 (incl GST)
  • large trailers (up to 500kg) increase from $80.00 to $89.50 (incl GST).

Council Finance Manager David Paris said there was no option but to pass the increase on.

“We appreciate the extra costs imposed by these increases are not ideal, but there is no ability to use rates funding to offset the unexpected jump in the costs of disposing waste to landfill.

"The Council’s Revenue and Financing Policy aims to achieve 100 per cent user-pays for the cost of waste sent to landfill. Those who generate waste to landfill should pay the full cost of disposal with no subsidy from other ratepayers.”

The cost of the ETS and the $30/t waste levy imposed by the Ministry for Environment now make up 55 per cent of the Bonny Glen gate price. From 1 July, the cost to send waste to landfill will further increase as the Waste Levy is scheduled to increase by another $20/t.

Masterton District Council encourages people to minimise waste that goes to landfill by reducing, reusing, and recycling where possible.

