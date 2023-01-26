Fatigue Pit Stop Creating Safer Journeys

Rotorua Lakes Council is hosting a fatigue pit stop tomorrow (Friday 27 January) to raise road safety awareness aimed at reducing fatal and serious road crashes.

Helen van Beek, Safer Journeys Coordinator for Rotorua Lakes Council says to avoid fatigue, holiday drivers should be taking a rest at least every two hours and sharing the driving when possible.

“Everyone using our roads is responsible for road safety and if we all play our part that will have wide-ranging benefits for our communities.

“As part of our Drive to Survive summer road safety campaign, we have a fatigue pit stop scheduled ahead of the long weekend to address driver fatigue as it’s a real concern during the busy summer period.

“If you’re heading south of Rotorua between 10am and 12pm on Friday 27 January, pull in to the Golden Springs old bus depot at 4064 State Highway 5, stretch your legs and have a break and you could score road trip goodies.”

The “goodies” will be handed out by the Edge Roadrunners from The Edge radio station which provides sponsorship for the pit stops.

Ms van Beek says serious crashes can occur anywhere, any time and fatigue was a factor in 29 fatalities, 114 serious injuries and 588 minor injuries nationally in 2020.

“We’re trying to drive home the message that you should take rest stops every two hours to avoid fatigue which can have fatal consequences”

Road safety activities are funded by Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Council partners with Police, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and ACC to deliver road safety education and promotion in the Rotorua district.

David Speirs, Director of Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi says targeting unsafe behaviour like fatigue, impaired driving and driver distraction, is part of New Zealand’s Road to Zero strategy, which has a target to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent by 2030.

“On average, one person is killed every day on New Zealand roads. Every one of those deaths is a tragedy for the families and communities affected. On top of that, thousands of people are seriously injured on our roads every year and preventing that pain and suffering for New Zealand families is why this work is so important. We all have a responsibility to be sober and focused when we drive.”

Stay safe when you drive this summer:

· Wear your seatbelt - always

· Stay focussed on the road – not on your phone

· Drive to the conditions

· Be a responsible driver – don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs

· Don’t exceed speed limits

· Take regular breaks when driving long distances

