Update On Transport Options To Elton John’s Concert At Mt Smart Stadium This Weekend

Statement from Auckland Transport Interim Chief Executive Mark Lambert

A message was published last night on our Facebook page that suggested people should drive to the Elton John concert, in light of partial closure of the rail network by KiwiRail.

We want to reassure Aucklanders there is a full transport plan in place, which provides for a range of options. Via the promoted we have reinforced these options to all ticketholders.

We apologise for the confusion this has caused. We have since updated the post.

Given the partial closure of the rail network by KiwiRail tonight and full closure on Saturday night, the plan is similar to that used for the Billy Joel concerts at Eden Park, with greater capacity on bus special event services and extra options for parking.

Key points we have communicated to ticket holders, and are continuing to publicise today, are:

Bus:

Special event buses will be going to and from Auckland City Centre before and after the concert. These buses depart the city every 10 minutes from 5pm, and after the concert finishes.

With the closure of the Southern Rail Line, special buses will shuttle between Ōtāhuhu and Penrose Station from 5pm at a 5-minute frequency.

The Onehunga and Newmarket rail buses will be operating at a 20-minute frequency until 11pm and a 30-minute frequency after that, on both days.

Friday Saturday Rail replacement buses for the Southern Line will travel between Newmarket and Ōtāhuhu, stopping on Great South Road, near Penrose Station. From 4pm to 7:30pm, the buses will run at a 10-minute frequency. The Southern Line rail buses will run to a 20-minute frequency and the rail buses for the Eastern Line, traveling between Britomart and Manukau via Ōtāhuhu, will run at a 1-hour frequency.

Train:

Friday Saturday Both Southern Line and Eastern Line trains will be travelling on the Eastern Line from Britomart to Otahuhu. Customers will need to disembark at Otahuhu station due to Penrose Station being closed. Buses will shuttle between Otahuhu and Penrose Station from 5pm every 5 minutes. Trains are not operating

Parking:

We have promoted a limited number of free parking spaces within the vicinity of Mt Smart, along with a significant amount of free, non-time limited carparking that is available close to Mt Smart Stadium.

We have also promoted the use of rideshare as a travel option.

