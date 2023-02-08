Call For Climate Advisory Group Members

Masterton District Council is calling for passionate climate advocates to apply to become members of its new Climate Advisory Group, the first initiative in its Climate Action Plan, adopted last year.

The group will provide advice to help ensure climate change considerations are put at the centre of Council policy decisions and planning for Masterton District’s future.

The group will be made up of up to 12 members, including two Councillors – Cr Marama Tuuta and Cr Tom Hullena – up to four iwi representatives, and six community members appointed through the expressions of interest process.

Community members will be considered based on their interest and knowledge of climate change, climate advocacy, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and will be able to show a specific interest and/or commitment to the future of Masterton District. They will either be either living in, or being able to demonstrate a close connection with, the district.

Cr Tuuta said the response to climate change had to come from all parts of the community.

“We are a culturally diverse community and I hope to see interest from people with a variety of backgrounds and a variety of skills who can bring their commitment to helping guide the way we respond to our taiao (environment).

“Adopting the Climate Action Plan was just the first step. Now as a community we must get on and do the mahi to implement the Plan. Creation of the Climate Advisory Group is the first action in the plan and I know we have talented people in our community, with really good ideas, from Mātauranga Māori, science and farming and all should be part of it.”

Cr Hullena would also like to see interest from agricultural and industrial sectors and education, as well as people from communities already being affected by climate change.

“It is crucially important that we tap into community expertise and motivation. The Council cannot be all things to all issues, so it is really important we utilise community capability, energy, and motivations to build and grow what is already working well in the community,” he said.

“Having a youth voice will also be important as they bring huge enthusiasm and connection to other youth.”

A selection panel made up of Mayor Gary Caffell, and Crs Tuuta and Hullena will appoint the six community members.

Interested people can register their interest by completing the online form here or completing an expression of interest form at the Council’s office at 161 Queen Street, Masterton, or Masterton District Library, 54 Queen Street.

Expressions of interest close at 5pm on Friday 24 February.

© Scoop Media

