Time To Be Prepared

Cyclone Gabrielle is now affecting the upper North Island. Forecasters say that the Wellington Region will also be impacted, with strong winds and heavy rain predicted. It's a good idea to be prepared just in case.

MetService's message reads: "Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to cause damaging impacts to the North Island and upper South Island between now and Tuesday. Please keep up to date with the latest warnings."

It's a good opportunity to think about what to do in an emergency and check our preparedness.

Consumer NZ has prepared a handy article with "10 practical steps to take now" in light of the approaching cyclone. There's information about creating a grab bag, preparing an emergency plan, and much more. Click here to read the full article...

WREMO (Wellington Region Emergency Management) also has useful information and resources which can help in earthquakes or other emergency situations. Click here for information on how you, your household, whānau, organisation, business and community can be better prepared... You can also call WREMO on 04 830 4279

Click here for up to date information about warnings from MetService... and click here for more information from the Civil Defence National Emergency Management Agency website.

If you need to contact Age Concern, please call us on 04 499 6648. Thank you for sharing a few moments of your day with us, and stay safe!

