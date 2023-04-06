Three Tips For Avoiding Scammers This Easter

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster is reminding people that just because they’re taking an Easter break, doesn’t mean scammers are.

He’s got three top tips this Easter to keep your privacy safe:

1. Think before you click any link in an email or social media – does it seem real and legit?

2. Ask questions – it’s unlikely that you’ll win an Easter lottery and be texted and asked to click a link.

3. Start a conversation with friends and whānau about how your family is keeping their passwords safe, strong, and private.

Michael says, “there’s a bit of a complacent attitude out there that a privacy breach won’t happen to them. However, the reality is that privacy breaches are happening all the time. Being savvy and asking questions, being a bit wary, and having conversations with family and friends is a great way to help slow those.”

It’s always free to report a privacy breach at www.privacy.org.nz and anyone harmed by the privacy breach can make a complaint to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

