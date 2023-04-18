It’s A Fast Track For The Hill At Ellerslie

An independent fast-track consenting panel has granted resource consent with conditions to a housing development in Ellerslie, Auckland.

Auckland Thoroughbred Racing Incorporated and Fletcher Residential Limited applied to subdivide land that is part of Ellerslie Racecourse, and build around 370 residential units. The proposed housing will include a mix of detached, duplex, terrace houses and apartments.

The applicants made the application under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The expert consenting panel granted consent, subject to conditions. Conditions include the requirement to prepare management plans before starting work and having measures to manage potential impacts during construction.

The decision comes 103 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read The Hill project decision

More about Fast-track consenting

© Scoop Media

