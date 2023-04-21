Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty Mayors Release Climate Change Risk Assessment

Friday, 21 April 2023, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

The Bay of Plenty Mayoral Forum was presented with the region’s first climate change risk assessment today, highlighting just how significant and wide-ranging future impacts might be.

Chair of the Mayoral Forum, Rotorua Lakes Council Mayor Tania Tapsell, welcomed the high-level risk assessment explaining it is an important resource for the region.

Mayor Tapsell says the assessment takes a comprehensive look at climate risk across all aspects of our environment, people and economy.

“It gives us a clear picture of the climate risks we can expect over the coming decades and rates them over time. For the first time the region has a solid foundation of information to collectively build upon and respond to climate change risks. This will help ensure we make well informed decisions into the future” she says.

“The assessment is a resource not just for councils but also iwi and hapū, sector and community groups, and can be used to inform further, more focused, assessments and planning. Regardless of where in the region you’re standing, we’re all looking to better understand the increasing influence climate change will have and factor this into our planning.”

“Although climate change will affect the region differently, it’s important we work together to get our heads around the existing challenges as well as the new ones it will present. This is not the beginning, and across the region a lot of work is already underway to understand and plan for a changing climate.”

The Regional Climate Change Risk Assessment was funded by Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council and carried out by Tonkin and Taylor in collaboration with staff from across the local councils. The findings of the assessment are split into three volumes which summarise risks and consequences; (1) at a regional level (2) by district and (3) by sector.

The Risk Assessment provides an overview of how Bay of Plenty may be affected because of climate change related hazards, such as more severe and frequent weather events. It was carried out according to national guidelines and a wide range of experts were involved in and contributed to the assessment. The risk assessment does not assess risks at a local scale or consider adaptation planning.

“I would like to acknowledge the Maketu Iwi Collective and Waiōhau Marae who shared invaluable insights and knowledge of te ao Māori perspectives about climate change, and the type of impacts they’re concerned about.”

To view the risk assessment, or for more information, visit www.boprc.govt.nz/risk-assessment

Snapshot of climate change risks for the region

  • In Western Bay of Plenty, the key hazards are marine heatwaves; coastal erosion, inundation and flooding; increased temperature and drought; inland flooding and extreme weather. This puts coastal communities at risk of flooding; marine ecosystems and fisheries at risk from sedimentation, marine heatwaves and acidification; key road and rail transport routes at risk of disruption from flooding; and cultural heritage sites at risk of coastal erosion. Low lying farms are also at risk from flooding and drought and the horticulture sector at risk from reduced winter chill. 
     
  • In Eastern Bay of Plenty, the key hazards include marine heatwaves; coastal erosion, inundation and flooding; increased temperature; drought; landslides; inland flooding; extreme weather and increased fire risk. This puts coastal communities at risk of flooding, native ecosystems at risk from erosion as well as waterways and the ecosystems they house at risk from increased sediment. It also puts pockets of forestry at risk from extreme weather events and disruption to logging, key roads at risk of landslides, and marine ecosystems and fisheries at risk of warming, acidification and sediment deposition. 
     
  • In the Rotorua Lakes area, the key hazards include increased temperature, drought, landslides, inland flooding, extreme weather and increased fire risk. This puts lakeside settlements at risk from rainfall related flooding, native ecosystems at risk from increasing invasive species and sedimentation issues, marae located near rivers at risk from flooding, tourism at risk from worsening water quality in the lakes and changing groundwater impacts on geothermal activity, farms on hills at risk of damage from erosion, forestry at risk from flooding and Rotorua airport at risk from disruption.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On China’s Big New Power Troika


Rather than run the risk (and suffer the indignity) of putting Rupert Murdoch on the witness stand, Fox News has paid the $US788 million required to get Dominion to drop its defamation suit. A similar settlement will probably be needed to pay off Smartmatic, another voting-machine company that Fox has allegedly defamed. Gosh. Will this mean we’ll never know whether Fox News has put its allegiance to Trump supporters ahead of its commitment to the practice of ethical journalism?.. More>>


 
 

IPCA: Release Findings Of Review Of The Policing At Parliament Protest And Occupation
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has today released its review of the policing of the protest and occupation at Parliament in February and March 2022. Overall, the Authority found that Police served the public of New Zealand well in dealing with this difficult and complex set of events... More>>

ALSO:


Government: NZ Signals Interest In Hosting 2034 Commonwealth Games
“New Zealand has a proud record of hosting world-class international events like Cricket World Cups, Rugby World Cups, World Masters Games, mega sailing regattas and this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>


Government: To Enable Faster Roll Out Of Renewable Electricity Under The RMA
The Government will ensure that the national significance of renewable electricity is given more weight in RMA decision-making, says Environment Minister David Parker. “We need to rapidly expand our renewable energy infrastructure in order to meet our climate change goals... More>>


National: Getting Back To Farming
National’s Getting back to Farming package will cut the mountain of red tape that has buried farmers since 2017, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “Labour has used regulation to declare war on farmers... More>>

National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 