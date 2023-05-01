Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Privacy Rights In The Digital Age – Privacy Week 2023 Programme Launched

Monday, 1 May 2023, 3:27 pm
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner

New Zealand’s best and most accessible 101 educational boost about all things privacy is about to take place.

Privacy Week (8-14 May) is the Office of the Privacy Commissioner’s flagship educational event and it’s free and open to everyone.

Michael Webster, Privacy Commissioner says, “It was important to me that we had a programme where people of all backgrounds could access something that was of interest to them.

“After all, if you are interested in something you are far more likely to want to learn more.”

This year the Office is running a series of free online talks and conversations covering topics related to digital privacy.

The talks on offer delve into everything from what the future of privacy could look like in New Zealand to the responsible use of AI. Other topics include biometrics, children and social media, Māori data sovereignty, online dating, how a new farming emissions wallet fits in with a new Government bill, and how New Zealand website design could be undermining privacy.

“There are a range of programmes marked beginner to intermediate and experienced. Privacy is so important, and it is something everyone should be able to expect as a basic human right.

“I want to encourage people to attend a talk. You don’t have to be a privacy professional – you can just be someone who values their privacy.

“The more people who understand privacy and that they have privacy rights, the stronger the community can be,” says the Commissioner.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of “Greedflation”


Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>


 
 

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record
The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says. “The recent release of benefit statistics... More>>

Government: PM Hipkins: Pre-Budget Speech, Auckland
Good afternoon everyone, it’s great to be with you today. Thank you to Brett and Allan from the EMA for hosting this event, which officially kicks off the 2023 Government Budget period... More>>

Government: IRD Report Shows Wealthy NZers Pay Much Lower Tax Rates Than Other Earners
Inland Revenue research released today reveals a large differential between the tax rates ordinary New Zealanders pay on their full income compared with the super-wealthy, Revenue Minister David Parker says... More>>

ALSO:



SAFE For Animals: New Zealand Makes History By Becoming The First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea
Live export by sea will be finally banned this weekend, on 30 April 2023. The milestone will be marked with celebratory events across the country... More>>

Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government
Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering Aotearoa New Zealand’s 2026–2030 emissions budget... More>>


Transporting New Zealand: Opposes Cutting Fuel Tax Subsidy
The transport sector is unhappy about Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement last week that the Government’s transport support package will end in June... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 