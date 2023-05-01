Privacy Rights In The Digital Age – Privacy Week 2023 Programme Launched

New Zealand’s best and most accessible 101 educational boost about all things privacy is about to take place.

Privacy Week (8-14 May) is the Office of the Privacy Commissioner’s flagship educational event and it’s free and open to everyone.

Michael Webster, Privacy Commissioner says, “It was important to me that we had a programme where people of all backgrounds could access something that was of interest to them.

“After all, if you are interested in something you are far more likely to want to learn more.”

This year the Office is running a series of free online talks and conversations covering topics related to digital privacy.

The talks on offer delve into everything from what the future of privacy could look like in New Zealand to the responsible use of AI. Other topics include biometrics, children and social media, Māori data sovereignty, online dating, how a new farming emissions wallet fits in with a new Government bill, and how New Zealand website design could be undermining privacy.

“There are a range of programmes marked beginner to intermediate and experienced. Privacy is so important, and it is something everyone should be able to expect as a basic human right.

“I want to encourage people to attend a talk. You don’t have to be a privacy professional – you can just be someone who values their privacy.

“The more people who understand privacy and that they have privacy rights, the stronger the community can be,” says the Commissioner.

